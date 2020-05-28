Coronavirus – South Africa: Premier Alan Winde on Coronavirus COVID-19 update for 27 May

As of 1pm on 27 May, the Western Cape has 7660 active cases of COVID-19, with a total of 16 551 confirmed cases and 8504 recoveries. Total confirmed COVID-19 cases 16551 Total recoveries 8504 Total deaths 387 Total active cases (currently infected patients) 7660 Total number of tests 133 489 Hospital admissions 660 of which […]

As of 1pm on 27 May, the Western Cape has 7660 active cases of COVID-19, with a total of 16 551 confirmed cases and 8504 recoveries. Total confirmed COVID-19 case...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...