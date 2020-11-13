Alwihda Info
Coronavirus – South Africa: Premier Alan Winde update on Coronavirus COVID-19 on 12 November


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 13 Novembre 2020


As of 1pm on 12 November, the Western Cape has 3624 active COVID-19 infections with a total of 119 141confirmed COVID-19 cases and 111 087 recoveries. Total confirmed COVID-19 cases 119 141 Total recoveries 111 087 Total deaths 4430 Total active cases (currently infected patients) 3624 Tests conducted 707 402 Hospitalisations 634 of which 130 […]

