Coronavirus – South Africa: Premier Alan Winde update on Coronavirus COVID-19 on 7 May

As of 1pm on 7 May, the Western Cape has recorded 4049 confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection. Total confirmed COVID-19 cases 4049 Total recoveries 1333 Total deaths 76 Total active cases (currently infected patients) 2640 Total number of tests 50288 Patients in hospital 150 with 61 in ICU or high care Sub Districts Cape Town […]

