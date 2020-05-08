Alwihda Info
ACTUALITES

Coronavirus – South Africa: Premier Alan Winde update on Coronavirus COVID-19 on 7 May


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 7 Mai 2020


As of 1pm on 7 May, the Western Cape has recorded 4049 confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection. Total confirmed COVID-19 cases 4049 Total recoveries 1333 Total deaths 76 Total active cases (currently infected patients) 2640 Total number of tests 50288 Patients in hospital 150 with 61 in ICU or high care Sub Districts Cape Town […]

