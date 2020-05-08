Coronavirus – Sudan: UNAMID and United Nations Country Team (UNCT) sign Financial Agreement to support Government of Sudan in its fight against COVID-19

“UNAMID, in consultation with Government and in partnership with the UN Agency, Funds and Programmes (AFPs) implementing the Joint State Liaison Functions (SLFs) in Darfur, have agreed to allocate almost two million US dollars to support the Transitional Government of Sudan’s COVID-19 National Response Plans focusing on Darfur. Projects covered under this Financial Agreement will […]

