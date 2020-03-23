Coronavirus – Uganda: 8 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Uganda

The Ministry of Health of Uganda would like to inform the public that there are 8 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Uganda. All the 8 cases are Ugandan nationals who travelled back from Dubai, UAE: – 2 on the 20/03/2020 – 6 on the 22/03/2020 aboard the Emirates and Ethiopian Airlines flights To date, […]

