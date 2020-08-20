Coronavirus – Uganda: COVID-19 Update (19 August 2020)

Results from COVID-19 tests done on 18 August 2020 confirm 53 new cases. This brings the total confirmed COVID cases of Ugandans to 1,656. Uganda has registered one COVID-19 death today bringing the total COVID-19 deaths to 16. Recoveries: 1,188 Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-uganda-covid19-update-19-august-2020?lang=en

