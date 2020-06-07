Coronavirus – Uganda: COVID-19 Update

Results from samples tested on 06 June 2020 confirm 23 new COVID-19 cases. The total confirmed cases are now 616. 7 truck drivers from Elegu, Mutukula and Mirama Hills Points of Entry 1 security personnel from Elegu 1 case is a frontline health worker 14 cases from contacts and alerts from; Kyotera, Adjumani, Tororo and […]

