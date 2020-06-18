Coronavirus – Zambia: COVID-19 Daily Status Update (17th June 2020)

7 new confirmed cases (New case reported from: 5 Chirundu, 2 Lusaka) Tests in the last 24 hours: 749 (46,174 cumulative) Cumulative cases: 1412 Total recoveries: 1142 Total deaths: 11 Active cases: 259 Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-zambia-covid19-daily-status-update-17th-june-2020?lang=en

7 new confirmed cases (New case reported from: 5 Chirundu, 2 Lusaka)

Tests in the last 24 hours: 749 (46,174 cumulative)

Cumulative cases: 1412

Total recoveri...



