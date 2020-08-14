Coronavirus – Zambia: COVID-19 daily update 13 August 2020

In the last 24hrs, Zambia recorded 162 new cases out of 1017 tests (15.9% positive) with 168 recoveries. No deaths were recorded Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-zambia-covid19-daily-update-13-august-2020?lang=en

In the last 24hrs, Zambia recorded 162 new cases out of 1017 tests (15.9% positive) with 168 recoveries. No deaths were recorded Read more on https://af...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...