Coronavirus – Zambia: COVID-19 daily update (19 August 2020)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 19 Août 2020


In the last 24hrs, Zambia recorded 237 new cases out of 845 tests (28% positive) with 350 recoveries. Regrettably, 5 deaths were recorded (3 BIDs and 2 Facility deaths) MTSRIP. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-zambia-covid19-daily-update-19-august-2020?lang=en

