Coronavirus – Zambia: COVID-19 daily update (20 August 2020)

In the last 24hrs, Zambia recorded 154 new cases out of 1,155 tests (13.3% positive) with 114 recoveries. Regrettably, 5 deaths were recorded (2 BIDs and 3 Facility deaths) MTSRIP

