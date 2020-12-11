Alwihda Info
Coronavirus – Zambia: Daily status update (10th December 2020)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 11 Décembre 2020


Cumulative Cases: 18,091 Total Recoveries: 17,307 COVID-19 Deaths: 120 COVID-19 Associated Deaths: 244 Active Cases: 420 Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-zambia-daily-status-update-10th-december-2020?lang=en

