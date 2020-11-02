Alwihda Info
Coronavirus – Zambia: Daily status update (1st November 2020)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 2 Novembre 2020


Cumulative Cases: 16,480 Total Recoveries: 15,733 COVID-19 Deaths: 118 COVID-19 Associated Deaths: 231 Active Cases: 398 Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-zambia-daily-status-update-1st-november-2020?lang=en

