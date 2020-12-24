Alwihda Info
Coronavirus – Zimbabwe: COVID-19 Update (22nd December 2020)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 23 Décembre 2020


COVID-19 update: As at 22 December 2020, Zimbabwe had 12544 confirmed cases, including 10159 recoveries and 326 deaths. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-zimbabwe-covid19-update-22nd-december-2020?lang=en

