Coronavirus – Zimbabwe: COVID-19 update, 18th June 2020

Highlights of the situation report – Sixty-two (62) cases tested positive for COVID-19. These include returnees from South Africa (24), United States of America (5), Zambia (4), Lesotho (4), Botswana (3), Namibia (2) and 20 local and are all isolated. – Nine (9) local cases are contacts of known confirmed cases, investigations are on-going to […]

Highlights of the situation report – Sixty-two (62) cases tested positive for COVID-19. These include returnees from South Af...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...