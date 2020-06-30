Coronavirus – Zimbabwe: COVID-19 update, 29th June 2020

Highlights of the situation report – Seven (7) cases tested positive for COVID-19. These include returnees from South Africa (2), Botswana (1) and 4 local cases who are isolated. – Three (3) of the local cases are contacts to a known confirmed case, investigations are underway to establish the source of infection for the other […]

Highlights of the situation report – Seven (7) cases tested positive for COVID-19. These include returnees from South Africa (2), Botswana (1...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...