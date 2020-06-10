Coronavirus – Zimbabwe: COVID-19 update, 8th June 2020

Highlights of the situation report – Five (5) cases tested positive for COVID-19. These are all returnees from South Africa and are all isolated. – 289 RDT screening tests and 394 PCR diagnostic tests were done. The cumulative number of tests done to date is 53668 (31767 RDT and 21901 PCR). – Recoveries were reported […]

Highlights of the situation report – Five (5) cases tested positive for COVID-19. These are all returnees from South Africa and are all isolated....



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...