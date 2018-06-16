DP World: Media Statement

It has been noted in some reports that DP World may consider an out of court settlement with respect to the dispute with the Djiboutian government over their illegal action in taking control of the port at Doraleh. A DP World spokesperson said that the concession agreement remains in place, and the action taken by […]

It has been noted in some reports that DP World may consider an out of court settlement with respect to the dispute with the Djiboutian government over their illegal action...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...