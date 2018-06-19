DP World Statement

An LCIA (London Court of International Arbitration) tribunal in 2017 led by distinguished jurists Lord Leonard Hoffman and Sir Richard Aikens previously rejected Djibouti’s claims that the terms of the Concession Agreement are unfair or unreasonable. They ruled that the concession agreement was “a very good deal for Djibouti,” contained the “best possible terms” that […]

An LCIA (London Court of International Arbitration) tribunal in 2017 led by distinguished jurists Lord Leonard Hoffman...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...