Dangote Cement Gives Multi-Million Naira Scholaship to 115 in Host Communities

In a major boost to its Corporate Social Responsibility profile, Dangote Cement Plc (www.DangoteCement.com), Ibese Plant has announced a multi-million Naira educational scholarship award for 115 students from its 15 host communities for the 2017/2018 academic session. The Company said the scholarship has become an annual event meant to contribute to the educational development of […]

In a major boost to its Corporate Social Responsibility profile, Dangote Cement Plc (www.DangoteCement.co...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...