Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) President to Host InvestDRC Forum during First South Africa State Visit

As part of President Félix Tshisekedi’s first state visit to South Africa, the Government of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) will host its first ever InvestDRC Forum on November 22, 2019 in Johannesburg. Organized under the auspices of the Government of DRC. InvestDRC (www.InvestDRC2019.com) is the premier platform for networking and high-level discussions on […]

As part of President Félix Tshisekedi’s first state visit to South Africa, the Government of the Democratic Republic of...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...