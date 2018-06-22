Democratic Republic of Congo: Médecins Sans Frontières Starts Ebola Vaccination Targeting Remote Communities

Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) [1] yesterday started vaccinating Ebola frontline workers in Bikoro, Equateur Province, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), where teams have been working with the Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization (WHO) over the past few weeks. The trial vaccination will also be offered to contacts of patients. The Ebola vaccine […]

Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) [1] yesterday started vaccinating Ebola frontline workers in Bikoro, Equateur Province, Democ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...