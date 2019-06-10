Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Deterioration of the political and security situation in Sudan


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 10 Juin 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


On June 3, 2019, Sudanese security force delivered attacks in Khartoum, Sudan against the group of demonstrators requesting transition to the civilian rule in the country, resulting in many innocent civilians killed or injured. Japan expresses grave concerns about the deterioration of the political and security situation in Sudan and condemns the attacks by the […]

On June 3, 2019, Sudanese security force delivered attacks in Khartoum, Sudan against the group of demonstrators requesting ...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 09/06/2019

Tchad : quelles sont les campagnes de vaccination prévues en juin ?

Tchad : quelles sont les campagnes de vaccination prévues en juin ?

Tchad : à Abéché, les inondations s’installent dans les quartiers Tchad : à Abéché, les inondations s’installent dans les quartiers 08/06/2019

Populaires

Tchad : un samedi Républicain à N'Djamena pour impulser la relance économique

09/06/2019

Tchad : "le MPS ne permettra à personne de lui donner des leçons de démocratie"

10/06/2019

Tchad : "Masra n’est pas le seul à qui on a « empêché » de s’engager à la tête d’un parti"

10/06/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : à Abéché, les inondations s’installent dans les quartiers
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 04/06/2019 - Gaspard-Hubert Lonsi Koko

Le regard africain sur l'Europe

Le regard africain sur l'Europe

Chronique : un désaccord majeur Chronique : un désaccord majeur 29/05/2019 - Michel Tagne Foko

ANALYSE - 31/05/2019 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

France - Admission au séjour : le juge administratif plus clément que la préfecture

France - Admission au séjour : le juge administratif plus clément que la préfecture

Communauté de vie effective entre les époux : l’appréciation plus souple du juge administratif Communauté de vie effective entre les époux : l’appréciation plus souple du juge administratif 29/05/2019 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 05/06/2019 - Info Alwihda

Province du Lac : coup dur pour dix chefs de canton Boudouma et leurs goumiers

Province du Lac : coup dur pour dix chefs de canton Boudouma et leurs goumiers

Le styliste tchadien Hissein Adamou répond au ministère de la Culture Le styliste tchadien Hissein Adamou répond au ministère de la Culture 01/06/2019 - Hissein Adamou