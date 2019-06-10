On June 3, 2019, Sudanese security force delivered attacks in Khartoum, Sudan against the group of demonstrators requesting transition to the civilian rule in the country, resulting in many innocent civilians killed or injured. Japan expresses grave concerns about the deterioration of the political and security situation in Sudan and condemns the attacks by the […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...