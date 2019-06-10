Alwihda Info
Dispatch of a Special Envoy of the Prime Minister for the Democracy Day Celebration of the Federal Republic of Nigeria


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 10 Juin 2019


The Democracy Day celebration of the Federal Republic of Nigeria will be held on June 12. Considering the importance of the bilateral relationship between Japan and Nigeria, the Government of Japan has decided to dispatch Mr. Shunsuke Takei, a Member of the House of Representatives of Japan and the secretary of Japan-Nigeria Parliamentary Friendship League, […]

