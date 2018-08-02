Djibouti does not recognize the Arbitral Award rendered by the London International Arbitral Court

On February 22, 2018, the State of Djibouti terminated the concession for the Doraleh container terminal, awarded in 2006 to Doraleh Container Terminal (DCT), a company controlled de facto by the minority shareholder DP World. The implementation of this concession contract has proved to be contrary to the fundamental interests of the Republic of Djibouti. […]

