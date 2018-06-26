Donald Duke Represents Nigeria at the 2018 African Trade and Investment Global Summit (ATIGS) in Washington DC

Nigeria is about to be set on the global stage again when Donald Duke, the former Governor of Cross Rivers State speaks at the African Trade and Investment Global Summit (ATIGS) (http://ATIGS2018.com) on June 25 this year. He will be joining other global thought leaders within the public and private sectors to address issues bothering […]

Nigeria is about to be set on the global stage again when Donald Duke, the former Governor of Cross Rivers State speaks at the African Trade and Invest...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...