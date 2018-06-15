EU support for Sahel helped to improve internal security, but progress remains slow, say Auditors

The EU Sahel Missions have helped strengthen the internal security forces in Niger and Mali, but progress has been slow due to challenging conditions and operational inefficiency, according to a new report from the European Court of Auditors. The full report is available at http://www.eca.europa.eu The EU runs civilian Missions in Niger and Mali under […]
