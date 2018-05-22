Ebola virus disease – Democratic Republic of the Congo: Update on Ring Vaccination

In response to the ongoing outbreak of Ebola in Equateur Province, Democratic Republic of the Congo, WHO is working with the Ministry of Health, Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), UNICEF and other partners including the Ministry of Health of Guinea, to conduct vaccination against Ebola for people at high risk of infection in affected health zones. […]

