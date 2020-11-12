Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Ecobank Group shows its commitment towards Better Health


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 11 Novembre 2020


The leading pan-African banking group, the Ecobank Group ([Ecobank.com](http://www.ecobank.com/)), today celebrates its eighth annual Ecobank Day, which is the Group’s flagship annual event, showing commitment and giving back to its local communities across 33 African countries. This year’s theme is ‘Take Action Against Diabetes’ and it marks the second stage of a three-year campaign to […]

The leading pan-African banking group, the Ecobank Group ([Ecobank.com](http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...




Dans la même rubrique :
< >

Mercredi 11 Novembre 2020 - 21:13 Le Groupe Ecobank se mobilise pour une meilleure santé

Mercredi 11 Novembre 2020 - 19:27 Coronavirus – Sénégal : Communique 255

Mercredi 11 Novembre 2020 - 19:26 Coronavirus - Sénégal : Communique 255

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 11/11/2020

Tchad : l'ADETIC équipe l'Université de Doba de matériel informatique

Tchad : l'ADETIC équipe l'Université de Doba de matériel informatique

Tchad : 18 présumés malfaiteurs arrêtés par la gendarmerie Tchad : 18 présumés malfaiteurs arrêtés par la gendarmerie 11/11/2020

Populaires

Tchad : des officiers promus à des grades supérieurs par décret

11/11/2020

Tchad : un militant finance la construction d'un bâtiment pour le MPS à Moundou

11/11/2020

Tchad : 18 présumés malfaiteurs arrêtés par la gendarmerie

11/11/2020
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 27/10/2020 - Mahamat Nour Ibedou

Tribune : Le complexe des petits dictateurs

Tribune : Le complexe des petits dictateurs

Tchad : Le président de la CASAC dénonce le rejet systématique de l'autre sur les réseaux sociaux Tchad : Le président de la CASAC dénonce le rejet systématique de l'autre sur les réseaux sociaux 04/10/2020 - Mahamoud Ali Seid

ANALYSE - 09/11/2020 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

Dématérialisation des procédures : le juge enjoint à la Préfecture de délivrer un rendez-vous

Dématérialisation des procédures : le juge enjoint à la Préfecture de délivrer un rendez-vous

Élections aux États-Unis : ça fait rire les africains ! Élections aux États-Unis : ça fait rire les africains ! 07/11/2020 - Anatole GBANDI

REACTION - 25/10/2020

Massacre des élèves de Kumba au Cameroun: La diaspora en Belgique condamne

Massacre des élèves de Kumba au Cameroun: La diaspora en Belgique condamne

Tchad : les propositions de Ndjelar Koumadji Mariam pour le Forum national inclusif Tchad : les propositions de Ndjelar Koumadji Mariam pour le Forum national inclusif 07/10/2020 - Ndjelar Koumadji Mariam

© 2020 Alwihda Info
À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter