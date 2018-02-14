Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) court rules Gambia violated rights of journalists

The Committee to Protect Journalists called on the Gambian government to act on a judgment passed today by the Court of Justice of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to immediately repeal its laws on criminal libel, sedition, and false news. ECOWAS found that Gambia’s laws criminalizing speech and its treatment of four […]

The Committee to Protect Journalists called on the Gambian government to act on a judgment passed today by the Court of Justice of the Econom...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...