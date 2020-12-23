Alwihda Info
Economic, Social & Cultural Council (ECOSOCC) convenes its 2nd Ordinary Session of the 3rd Permanent General Assembly


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 22 Décembre 2020


The African Union’s Economic, Social and Cultural Council (AU-ECOSOCC) yesterday convened its Second Ordinary Session of the third Permanent General Assembly (GA). The GA is the highest decision-making body within ECOSOCC and is required to meet in Ordinary Session once every two years and may meet in Extra-Ordinary Sessions under conditions specified in the rules […]

