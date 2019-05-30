Equatorial Guinea Implements the International Monetary Fund’s Enhanced General Data Dissemination System

Equatorial Guinea has implemented the recommendations of the IMF’s Enhanced General Data Dissemination System (e-GDDS) by publishing critical data through the National Summary Data Page (NSDP). The page aims to serve as a one-stop publication vehicle for essential macroeconomic data on the national accounts, government operations and debt, monetary and financial sector, and the balance […]

