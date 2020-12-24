Alwihda Info
Equatorial Guinea Makes Advances on 100-Day Mining and Petroleum Milestones


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 23 Décembre 2020


The Ministry of Mines and Hydrocarbons shows progress in gas development and mining exploration. Published by Africa Oil & Power (https://AfricaOilandPower.com/) for the MMH. Drilling plans, natural gas downstream investments, cross-border negotiations and a complete revamp of the mining sector are a few of the initiatives Minister of Mines and Hydrocarbons H.E. Gabriel Mbaga Obiang […]

