Equatorial Guinea Makes Advances on 100-Day Mining and Petroleum Milestones

The Ministry of Mines and Hydrocarbons shows progress in gas development and mining exploration. Published by Africa Oil & Power (https://AfricaOilandPower.com/) for the MMH. Drilling plans, natural gas downstream investments, cross-border negotiations and a complete revamp of the mining sector are a few of the initiatives Minister of Mines and Hydrocarbons H.E. Gabriel Mbaga Obiang […]
The Ministry of Mines and Hydrocarbons shows progress in gas development and mining exploration. P...
The Ministry of Mines and Hydrocarbons shows progress in gas development and mining exploration. P...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...