Equatorial Guinea Makes Advances on 100-Day Mining and Petroleum Milestones

The Ministry of Mines and Hydrocarbons shows progress in gas development and mining exploration. Published by Africa Oil & Power (https://AfricaOilandPower.com/) for the MMH. Drilling plans, natural gas downstream investments, cross-border negotiations and a complete revamp of the mining sector are a few of the initiatives Minister of Mines and Hydrocarbons H.E. Gabriel Mbaga Obiang […]

The Ministry of Mines and Hydrocarbons shows progress in gas development and mining exploration. P...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...