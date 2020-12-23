Alwihda Info
Equatorial Guinea Supports Mozambique’s Momentous Gas Developments; Minister to Speak at Mozambique Gas & Power (MGP) 2021


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 22 Décembre 2020


Equatorial Guinea will support the Mozambique Gas & Power 2021 event in Maputo on 8-9 March 2021 and Equatorial Guinea Minister of Mines and Hydrocarbons H.E. Gabriel Mbaga Obiang Lima will deliver a keynote speech; Equatorial Guinea has been a leader in gas in Africa, successfully establishing LNG, LPG, methanol and comprehensive upstream gas infrastructure […]

