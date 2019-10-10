Equatorial Guinea signs Lusophone Compact: new milestone in initiative to accelerate sustainable private sector development

The African Development Bank ([AfDB.org](http://www.AfDB.org)) and the governments of Equatorial Guinea and Portugal have signed a country-specific memorandum of understanding for the implementation of the Lusophone Compact, which aims to accelerate private sector development in Portuguese-speaking countries of Africa, known as PALOPs. Equatorial Guinea is the sixth and final PALOP country to sign… Read more […]

The African Development Bank ([AfDB.org](http:...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...