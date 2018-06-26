Eritrea: United Nations expert says embracing human rights vital to shape successful future

The UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Eritrea expressed concern that patterns of violations identified over the past six years persist, namely arbitrary and incommunicado detention, indefinite military/national service amounting to forced labour and severe restrictions on fundamental freedoms. In her fifth and final report to the Human Rights Council, Sheila […]

The UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Eritrea expressed concern that patterns o...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...