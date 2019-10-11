Eskom: South Africa’s Government Must Work with Private Sector – South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SACCI) President

Speaking on a panel discussion on financing projects on the African continent, the President of the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SACCI), Mtho Xulu said in order to incentivize banks and financers to start funding small to medium size businesses and/or small to medium size oil and gas companies, governments need to start […]

Speaking on a panel discussion on financing projects on the African continent, the President of the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...