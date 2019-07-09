Alwihda Info
Ethiopia: New journalist arrests put press freedom gains at risk


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 9 Juillet 2019 modifié le 10 Juillet 2019 - 02:13


The Ethiopian government risks rolling back the great progress it made on media freedom last year, said Amnesty International, after the government announced plans to charge journalists and media outlets for their reporting on the armed forces. Since taking office in April 2018, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government has overturned the repressive civil society law […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



