European Union has launched new phase of technical support to the General Auditing Commission of Liberia


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 30 Juillet 2018


On Wednesday, 3 July 2018, the European Union (EU) and the General Auditing Commission (GAC) of Liberia officially launched a new phase of technical support to the GAC at the Office of the National Authorising Officer (NAO) in the Executive Mansion Grounds. The EU funded project, which has a value of EUR 1.215 million (approximately […]

