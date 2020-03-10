Facebook invites community leaders across Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) to apply for the Community Accelerator programme

In line with its mission to give people the power to build community around the world and its commitment to supporting the community leaders who drive change, Facebook (https://www.Facebook.com/) is announcing the launch of the Community Accelerator programme which will be available in the following countries across SSA: South Africa, Kenya and Nigeria. An evolution […]
In line with its mission to give people the power to build community around the world and its commitment to supporting ...
In line with its mission to give people the power to build community around the world and its commitment to supporting ...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...