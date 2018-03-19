Federal Councillor Schneider-Ammann to travel to Nigeria and Côte d’Ivoire

On 21 March, Federal Councillor Johann N. Schneider-Ammann will set off on a visit to Nigeria (21-23 March) and Côte d’Ivoire (23-25 March) accompanied by an economic delegation. He will be joined by a scientific delegation on the Côte d’Ivoire leg of his visit. The aim of the visit is to support and promote the […]

On 21 March, Federal Councillor Johann N. Schneider-Ammann will set off on a visit to Nigeria (21-23 March) and Côte d’Ivoire (23-25 March) accompanied by an economic delegat...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...