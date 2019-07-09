Finnish Foreign Minister Haavisto to travel to Sudan and the region on behalf of the EU

Minister for Foreign Affairs of Finland Pekka Haavisto will visit Sudan and several countries of the Red Sea and broader region over the course of the next weeks to discuss the situation in Sudan. He has received a mandate from High Representative/Vice-President Federica Mogherini to reach out, on behalf of the European Union, on both […]

Minister for Foreign Affairs of Finland Pekka Haavisto will visit Sudan and several countries of the Red Sea and broader region over the course of the ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...