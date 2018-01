Google Developers Group (GDG) is pleased to announce that for the first time, the Developers’ Festival, dubbed DevFest-Addis will be held on January 6, 2018 in Addis Ababa at the U.S. Embassy American Center. Google Developers Group (GDG) Festival is sponsored by Google and aims at creating a space for software developers, IT enthusiasts to […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...