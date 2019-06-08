First Vice President of South Sudan H.E. Taban Deng Gai Calls for More Cooperation with Russia

The First President of the Republic of South Sudan, H.E. Taban Deng Gai, is leading this week a South Sudanese delegation to the Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum, where he talked about investment opportunities and the need for a stronger cooperation between Russia and South Sudan. “With the resumption of peace and security, the government […]

The First President of the Republic of South Sudan, H.E. Taban Deng Gai, is leading this week a South Sudanese delegation to the Saint...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...