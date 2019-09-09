Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and partners join efforts to adapt to climatic change in the Near East and North Africa


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 9 Septembre 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations today hosted a workshop in Cairo to enhance the technical capacity to climate change adaptation in the Near East and North Africa (NENA) countries’ agriculture sector. Around 100 participants from 14 member countries in the region, delegates from partner entities and regional media attended the opening […]

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations today hosted a workshop in Cairo to enhance the technical capaci...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 08/09/2019

Tchad : le secteur informel est "constitué à plus de 90% par les femmes"

Tchad : le secteur informel est "constitué à plus de 90% par les femmes"

Tchad : le gouverneur Ramadan Erdebou propose des cours de citoyenneté dès la primaire Tchad : le gouverneur Ramadan Erdebou propose des cours de citoyenneté dès la primaire 08/09/2019

Populaires

Tchad : des falsificateurs de papiers automobiles interpellés

09/09/2019

Tchad : une association lancée pour "pallier à certains maux que vit la société"

09/09/2019

The African Union Commission, AUDA-NEPAD and OCP Group Deepen Collaboration to Develop Agriculture in Africa

08/09/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : faculté de médecine de l'UNEK, une suspension qui divise
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 07/09/2019 - Djasrabaye Adolphe

Tchad : comment réussir la semaine de l'arbre en 4 points

Tchad : comment réussir la semaine de l'arbre en 4 points

L’état-nation à Djibouti : une greffe forcée rejetée par le corps nomade L’état-nation à Djibouti : une greffe forcée rejetée par le corps nomade 05/09/2019 - Anihay Assa

ANALYSE - 07/09/2019 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

Nationalité française et statut civil de droit commun : clarification du juge judiciaire

Nationalité française et statut civil de droit commun : clarification du juge judiciaire

Visite de Sassou N'Guesso à Paris : de l’avion à l’environnement, les médias français n’établissent pas le pont Visite de Sassou N'Guesso à Paris : de l’avion à l’environnement, les médias français n’établissent pas le pont 04/09/2019 - Claude Dinard Vimond

REACTION - 04/08/2019 - A. Yaya

Terrorisme : Quand la Secte Boko Haram franchit le Rubicon

Terrorisme : Quand la Secte Boko Haram franchit le Rubicon

Langue française en Algérie : le CERMF condamne une dangereuse dérive anti-francophone et in fine anti-algérienne Langue française en Algérie : le CERMF condamne une dangereuse dérive anti-francophone et in fine anti-algérienne 22/07/2019