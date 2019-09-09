Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and partners join efforts to adapt to climatic change in the Near East and North Africa

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations today hosted a workshop in Cairo to enhance the technical capacity to climate change adaptation in the Near East and North Africa (NENA) countries’ agriculture sector. Around 100 participants from 14 member countries in the region, delegates from partner entities and regional media attended the opening […]

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations today hosted a workshop in Cairo to enhance the technical capaci...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...