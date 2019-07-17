Alwihda Info
For investors, by investors: Venture Capital for Africa (VC4A) and African Business Angel Network (ABAN) announce 6th edition of its Africa Early Stage Investor Summit (#AESIS2019)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 17 Juillet 2019


13-15 November in Cape Town, South Africa; Announces partnership with R1.4 billion start-up funding unit, Naspers Foundry. VC4A (https://VC4A.com/) and ABAN are pleased to announce the 6th edition of the Africa Early Stage Investor Summit (#AESIS2019). The Summit will take place from 13-15 November at Workshop17 at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town, South Africa. […]

