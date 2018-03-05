Former President of Madagascar, 25 CEOs Receive African Leadership Awards…Inducted into CEOs Hall of Fame

As part of its efforts towards promoting entrepreneurship and development in Africa, the African Leadership Magazine U.K. ([http://AfricanLeadership.co.uk](http://africanleadership.co.uk/)) recently held her annual African Leadership Magazine Persons of the Year Award. The award which is in its 6th-run was also used to unveil inductees into the inaugural African CEOs Hall of fame. The two-day event,… Read […]

As part of its efforts towards promoting entrepreneurship and development in Af...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...