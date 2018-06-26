Freshworks Reaches $100 Million in Annual Recurring Revenue, Unveils Freshworks 360

Freshworks (www.Freshworks.com), a global leader in customer engagement software, today announced it has reached a revenue milestone by crossing $100 million in annual recurring revenue, led by its flagship support product Freshdesk (Customer Support Software) and continued rapid growth with its Freshservice (IT Service Management Software) and Freshsales (CRM Software) products over the last several… […]

Freshworks (www.Freshworks.com), a global leader in customer engagement software, t...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...