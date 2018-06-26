Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Freshworks Reaches $100 Million in Annual Recurring Revenue, Unveils Freshworks 360


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 26 Juin 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Freshworks (www.Freshworks.com), a global leader in customer engagement software, today announced it has reached a revenue milestone by crossing $100 million in annual recurring revenue, led by its flagship support product Freshdesk (Customer Support Software) and continued rapid growth with its Freshservice (IT Service Management Software) and Freshsales (CRM Software) products over the last several… […]

Freshworks (www.Freshworks.com), a global leader in customer engagement software, t...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 24/06/2018

Tchad : adoption du rapport d'enquête parlementaire sur le système éducatif

Tchad : adoption du rapport d'enquête parlementaire sur le système éducatif

Tchad : riposte du ministère de la Santé face à la prolifération des cas de rougeoles Tchad : riposte du ministère de la Santé face à la prolifération des cas de rougeoles 24/06/2018

Populaires

Cameroun:Le Directeur adjoint du cabinet civil et le SG du RDPC cités dans un assassinat manqué de deux journalistes

26/06/2018

Tchad : liste de nomination des conseillers à la Présidence

26/06/2018

Tchad : le gouvernement plaide en faveur d’un dialogue social pour une solution apaisée

26/06/2018
Vidéo à la Une
Reportage : Lac Tchad, sur la route de Boko Haram
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 25/06/2018 - Kadar Abdi Ibrahim

République de Djibouti : L'inévitable processus d'un changement à venir !

République de Djibouti : L'inévitable processus d'un changement à venir !

De faux réfugiés polisariens infiltrés à Bordeaux ! De faux réfugiés polisariens infiltrés à Bordeaux ! 23/06/2018 - Farid Mnebhi

ANALYSE - 22/06/2018 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

Etranger malade : la procédure de demande de titre de séjour pour raisons de santé

Etranger malade : la procédure de demande de titre de séjour pour raisons de santé

La lutte contre la criminalité, nouvel objectif de coopération entre l'Algérie et la France La lutte contre la criminalité, nouvel objectif de coopération entre l'Algérie et la France 07/06/2018 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 14/06/2018 - Farid Mnebhi

L'Arabie Saoudite ou le déshonneur du Monde Arabe lors du vote sur l'attribution de la Coupe de Monde de football 2026

L'Arabie Saoudite ou le déshonneur du Monde Arabe lors du vote sur l'attribution de la Coupe de Monde de football 2026

Congo : Lettre ouverte d'un citoyen congolais au prévenu Jean Marie Michel Mokoko Congo : Lettre ouverte d'un citoyen congolais au prévenu Jean Marie Michel Mokoko 11/05/2018 - Arthur Mabiala

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2018 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.