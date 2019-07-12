GTBank Named Best Bank in Africa at Euromoney Awards

Foremost African financial institution Guaranty Trust Bank plc (https://www.GTBank.com/) has been named the Best Bank in Africa 2019 by Euromoney at its annual Awards for Excellence, which held in London on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at the London Hilton Hotel, Park Lane. GTBank was also named the Best Bank in Nigeria for a record ninth […]

