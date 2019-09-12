Ghana Health Service and Partners launch polio vaccination campaigns in Ghana

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has launched series of vaccination campaigns against polio outbreak to prevent the spread of the virus in high risk areas among children under five. The first phase which is termed ‘round zero’ would ensure that children in all districts in Greater Accra who are eligible, are vaccinated from September 11 […]

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has launched series of vaccination campaigns against polio outbreak to prevent the spread of the virus in high risk area...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...